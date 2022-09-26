Carlson Capital Management Invests $32.85 Million in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,538,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,852,000. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up 2.9% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIHP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Equius Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $337,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 577,476 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70.

