Carlson Capital Management Purchases 1,949 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.20. The stock had a trading volume of 396,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,393,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $137.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.