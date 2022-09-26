Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.81

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 384133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

CRRFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Carrefour from €23.30 ($23.78) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

