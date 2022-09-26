Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.94. 5,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 114,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CGAU. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $167.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,834,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Centerra Gold by 7.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,605,000 after acquiring an additional 551,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Centerra Gold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,381 shares during the period. Condire Management LP raised its position in Centerra Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,997,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 931,807 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in Centerra Gold by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,877,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,771,000 after acquiring an additional 195,700 shares during the period. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

