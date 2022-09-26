Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,560 ($18.85) target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Ceres Power Price Performance

CWR stock opened at GBX 380.20 ($4.59) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 594.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 640.54. Ceres Power has a 12-month low of GBX 371.60 ($4.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,283.93 ($15.51). The company has a current ratio of 17.45, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £734.56 million and a PE ratio of -33.06.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

