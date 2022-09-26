Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ceres Power from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceres Power currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,150.00.

Ceres Power Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWHF opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Ceres Power has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

