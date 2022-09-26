Chardan Capital Raises Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Price Target to $22.00

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Chardan Capital to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:SONN opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,792.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.91%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics
About Sonnet BioTherapeutics
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.