Chardan Capital Raises Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Price Target to $22.00

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Chardan Capital to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SONN opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,792.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.91%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campion Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

