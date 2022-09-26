Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives $218.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTLS. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $176.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.36. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.95.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,172,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 66.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

