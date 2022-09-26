Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CQP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $51.76 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.91. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 103.68%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

