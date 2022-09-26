Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Holdings Lowered by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Chewy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Chewy to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,421.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 241,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,954 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHWY stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,456,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,860. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -228.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Chewy’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

