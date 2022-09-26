Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHUY. StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.73.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

