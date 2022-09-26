CI Financial Corp. (CIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on October 14th

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

CI Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$13.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 5.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.91. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$12.98 and a twelve month high of C$30.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.11.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

