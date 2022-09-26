Citigroup Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $415.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $475.00 to $415.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPZ. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $431.36.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $330.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.62 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

