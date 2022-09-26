Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Director Buys $14,730.00 in Stock

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) Director Steven Leonard Richman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $14,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,855. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

CMTG stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.32. 605,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,628. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 76.73, a quick ratio of 76.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 62.58% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 125.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

