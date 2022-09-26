ClinTex CTi Price Reaches $0.0070 on Exchanges (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $1.34 million and $1.00 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry.ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review.”

