CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $65.26 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $58.51 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,773,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,206,000 after purchasing an additional 441,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,061,000 after purchasing an additional 61,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,319,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,800 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

