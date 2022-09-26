Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,273,000 after buying an additional 581,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,903,000 after buying an additional 43,223 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,164. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

