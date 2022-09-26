Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $97.30

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $97.30 and last traded at $97.30, with a volume of 3026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.38.
Colliers International Group Stock Down 3.1 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.
Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.