Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $97.30

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $97.30 and last traded at $97.30, with a volume of 3026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,166,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,895,000 after purchasing an additional 286,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,817,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 604,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

