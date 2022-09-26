Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $29.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.77 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 31.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 526,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Stories

