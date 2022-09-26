Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,088,827 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,989 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 4.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $121,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast Stock Down 3.3 %

CMCSA traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.80. 1,498,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,794,436. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $135.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.