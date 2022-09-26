Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $29.96 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

