Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ED. KeyCorp raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $95.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.54. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.