Contrasting Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) & Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Motorsport Games and Progress Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 5 0 0 2.00 Progress Software 0 2 4 0 2.67

Motorsport Games currently has a consensus target price of $3.53, suggesting a potential upside of 402.18%. Progress Software has a consensus target price of $55.40, suggesting a potential upside of 31.65%. Given Motorsport Games’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than Progress Software.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $15.08 million 0.87 -$33.16 million ($3.09) -0.23 Progress Software $531.31 million 3.44 $78.42 million $2.15 19.57

This table compares Motorsport Games and Progress Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than Motorsport Games. Motorsport Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Progress Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Progress Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games -230.11% -89.28% -65.32% Progress Software 16.42% 41.13% 11.92%

Risk and Volatility

Motorsport Games has a beta of -1.58, meaning that its stock price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progress Software has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Progress Software beats Motorsport Games on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company sells its video game products through various retail and digital channels. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. It also offers DataDirect Connect, which provides data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; MOVEit that offers secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; Chef, an infrastructure automation platform to build, deploy, manage, and secure applications in multi-cloud and hybrid environments, and on-premises; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution. In addition, the company provides Kemp LoadMaster, a load balancing solutions; and Kemp Flowmon network performance monitoring and diagnostic solutions that collect and analyze network telemetry from various sources. Further, it provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as web-enable applications; and training services. The company sells its products to end users, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

