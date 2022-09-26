Contrasting Samsara (NYSE:IOT) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of CACI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.1% of Samsara shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of CACI International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Samsara and CACI International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $428.35 million 14.00 -$355.02 million N/A N/A CACI International $6.20 billion 1.02 $366.79 million $15.50 17.51

Analyst Ratings

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Samsara.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Samsara and CACI International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 2 8 0 2.80 CACI International 0 3 6 0 2.67

Samsara presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.98%. CACI International has a consensus target price of $323.86, indicating a potential upside of 19.35%. Given Samsara’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Samsara is more favorable than CACI International.

Profitability

This table compares Samsara and CACI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara N/A N/A N/A CACI International 5.91% 14.52% 6.45%

Summary

CACI International beats Samsara on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government agencies and commercial enterprises in the areas, such as digital solutions, C4ISR, cyber and space, engineering services, enterprise IT, and mission support. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company designs, implements, protects, and manages secure enterprise IT solutions. It also offers software-defined, full-spectrum cyber, electronic warfare, and counter-unmanned aircraft system solutions; and platform integration and modernization and sustainment, as well as system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering. In addition, the company provides enterprise cloud solutions for classified and unclassified networks; and intelligence support that ensures continuous advances in collection, analysis, and dissemination to optimize decision-making. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

