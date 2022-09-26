Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 3,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 874,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Costamare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Costamare Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.90 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 49.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.62%.

Institutional Trading of Costamare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 1,053.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

