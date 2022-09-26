Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.03.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

ZM stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $291.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.49.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,823 shares of company stock worth $3,526,086. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.