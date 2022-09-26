Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.84.

Asana Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17. Asana has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Asana by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Asana by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Asana by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Asana by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

