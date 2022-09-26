Credit Suisse Group Lowers Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Price Target to CHF 105

Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 120 to CHF 105 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEDGF. UBS Group dropped their target price on Medacta Group from CHF 135 to CHF 119 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Medacta Group from CHF 124 to CHF 100 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Medacta Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MEDGF remained flat at $86.33 during trading hours on Monday. Medacta Group has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $86.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.11.

About Medacta Group

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

