Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DDOG. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Datadog to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.36.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.90. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8,736.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $199.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $365,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,389.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,052 shares of company stock valued at $10,159,510. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Datadog by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.