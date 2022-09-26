Credits (CS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Credits has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $40,801.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Credits has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

