Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
Cromwell Property Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.
About Cromwell Property Group
