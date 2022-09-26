CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $19.64 on Thursday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 0.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 203.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.