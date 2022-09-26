CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $275.00 price objective on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $160.39 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of -213.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.84.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 11.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 282,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,548,000 after acquiring an additional 29,074 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 32.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 44.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

