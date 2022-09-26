Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Lifted by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 0.6% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 490.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Crown Castle by 16.8% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 36,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 15.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 72,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 6.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 160,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 454,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.54. 39,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,317. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.94 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.51.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 165.17%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

