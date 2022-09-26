Curate (XCUR) Price Down 24.8% Over Last Week

Curate (XCUR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, Curate has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One Curate coin can now be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a total market capitalization of $394,103.16 and approximately $130,396.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Curate Coin Profile

Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,350,000 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales.In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover.”

