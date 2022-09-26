Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.29

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.29 and last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 132290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

