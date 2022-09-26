Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Increased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 47.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $205,000. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 6.8% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DHR traded down $1.62 on Monday, reaching $263.65. The stock had a trading volume of 51,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,697. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $191.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.75.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.