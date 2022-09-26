DAOventures Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $133,706.54 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $133,706.54 and approximately $1,196.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001147 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $131.87 or 0.00690173 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00012230 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007923 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,973,518 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAOventures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.