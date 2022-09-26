Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Holdings Increased by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.04. 7,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,348. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $160.61.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

