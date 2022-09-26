Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Reduced by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 535,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,560,000 after purchasing an additional 71,518 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $333.59. 31,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $352.45 and its 200-day moving average is $362.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.