DeFi Pulse Index Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $44.87 Million (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be purchased for about $78.44 or 0.00410174 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Pulse Index has a market cap of $44.87 million and approximately $644,813.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,008.76 or 1.09854719 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00058600 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064771 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

About DeFi Pulse Index

DeFi Pulse Index (CRYPTO:DPI) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins and its circulating supply is 571,994 coins. The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

