dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.41

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.41 and last traded at C$8.45, with a volume of 14851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DNTL shares. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of dentalcorp in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of dentalcorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About dentalcorp

In other dentalcorp news, Director Graham Lawrence Rosenberg purchased 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$99,161.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$373,625.34.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

