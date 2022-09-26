dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.41

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.41 and last traded at C$8.45, with a volume of 14851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on DNTL shares. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of dentalcorp in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of dentalcorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
dentalcorp Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
About dentalcorp
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.
