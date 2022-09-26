Depth Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15,551.16 (DEP)

Depth Token (DEP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. Depth Token has a market capitalization of $15,551.16 and $38.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Depth Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Depth Token has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Depth Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005326 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,768.35 or 1.00007911 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00059615 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010658 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005750 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00065968 BTC.

Depth Token Profile

DEP is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 631,364,406 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Depth Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Depth Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Depth Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.