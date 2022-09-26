DeRace 24-Hour Volume Tops $126,531.00 (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One DeRace coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeRace has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. DeRace has a market capitalization of $28.72 million and $126,531.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeRace

DeRace’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeRace is www.derace.io.

DeRace Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeRace is a decentralized blockchain-based racehorse platform that joins millions of racehorse enthusiasts in a community where users can buy and breed NFT horses, bet on real-time horse races, and host races on their own hippodromes for actual profit.The DeRace Coin (DERC) is an ERC20-compliant cryptographic token that can be traded on the Ethereum blockchain just like Ether. It is both a DeRace platform currency and an independent store of value for players and investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeRace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeRace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

