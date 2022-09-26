Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.71.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $103.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.37. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $102.18 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.