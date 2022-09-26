Digitex 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32,612.00 (DGTX)

Digitex (DGTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digitex has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Digitex has a market capitalization of $21,789.28 and approximately $32,612.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Digitex Profile

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. Telegram | Reddit | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube | Blog Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

