Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $425,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $456,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Amarillo National Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.47. 326,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,161. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $52.15.

