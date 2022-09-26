DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in DocuSign by 125.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.15.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.1 %

DOCU traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $52.32. 136,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,194,246. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.95.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

