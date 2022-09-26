DOGGY (DOGGY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $153,385.00

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $153,385.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004700 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00046831 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000548 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.11 or 0.01653798 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00035961 BTC.

DOGGY Profile

DOGGY is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2021. DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,124,310 coins. DOGGY’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto doggies are 10,000 procedurally designed NFTs in gif format with cute animation by top-notch artists and they can be minted by burning Doggy tokens. Each of the NFTs is unique with traits like dog breed, color, or accessories.Telegram”

