Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Cut by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 5.2% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 275,422 shares of company stock valued at $66,271,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded down $3.87 on Monday, reaching $237.75. The stock had a trading volume of 79,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.09. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

